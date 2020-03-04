Between the Covers – March 4

The After School Program will be temporarily suspended. Unfortunately, since the winter break, attendance has been very low. If your child is interested in the After School Program please contact the library or come in and fill out a registration form. The After School Program is for children up to the age of 12. Clubs run from Tuesday to Friday from 3:30 pm-4:30 pm. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by a parent. For more information please contact Suzie at 705-856-2244 ext 290.

New Books on the 7 Day Shelf this week are: “When You See Me” by Lisa Gardner, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins and “Many Rivers to Cross” by Peter Robinson. Come on into the Wawa Public Library today and CHECK IT OUT!

New movies this week are: “Frozen II” available in Blu-ray and DVD, “Marianne & Leonard Words of Love”, “Bad A** 2: Bad A**es” and “Maze Runner Scorch Trials” new on Blu-ray!. Come on in and browse through the movie collection at the Wawa Public Library!

Staff Picks for the month of March are: “The Burning Wire” by Jeffery Deaver, “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler, “The Whole Truth” by David Baldacci and this week’s feature is “The Whisper Man” by Alex North. (from book jacket)

After the sudden death of his wife, Tom Kennedy believes a fresh start will help him and his young son Jake heal. A new beginning, a new house, a new town. Featherbank.

But the town has a dark past. Twenty years ago, a serial killer abducted and murdered five residents. Until Frank Carter was finally caught, he was nicknamed “The Whisper Man,” for he would lure his victims out by whispering at their windows at night.

Just as Tom and Jake settle into their new home, a young boy vanishes. His disappearance bears an unnerving resemblance to Frank Carter’s crimes, reigniting old rumors that he preyed with an accomplice. Now, detectives Amanda Beck and Pete Willis must find the boy before it is too late, even if that means Pete has to revisit his great foe in prison: The Whisper Man.

And then Jake begins acting strangely. He hears a whispering at his window…

The Hudson’s Bay Company is the oldest company in North America. It was created in 1670, when the King of England granted a royal charter to investors interested in trading with Indigenous peoples for furs. Although trade relationships were often unequal, HBC posts were an important part of life for many Indigenous families for centuries. In the 19thcentury, HBC diversifies its interests, becoming the department store chain that Canadians know today.

The Wawa Public Library has a display of books and articles that are available for checkout. We also have an amazing replica of the Hudson Bay Co. Michipicoten Post 1725-1904! Come on in to the library to see this beautiful piece of history. If you are interested in reading about the fur trades and the Hudson’s Bay Company come in and CHECK IT OUT!

We also have a fun activity pamphlet for the children to do! Pick up the pamphlet at the circulation desk, complete the fun activities bring it back and show us what you have learned and get your name in for a prize package! The draw date for the prize package will be Friday, March 13, 2020! Join us and celebrate the Hudson’s Bay 350thanniversary.

If you enjoy doing puzzles and are looking to get out of the house or meet new people, come on in to the library and join in the fun of creating a masterpiece. We will have a puzzle set up on a roll-up canvas that can be taken out whenever someone is interested. For more information please talk to the friendly staff at the circulation desk.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected] 0r stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

The Wawa Public Library’s next monthly Board Meeting will be held on Monday, March 16th, 2020 at 5:30 pm at the Wawa Public Library. All are welcome to attend!