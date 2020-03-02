Monday Morning News – March 2

Weather – Mainly cloudy. Flurries beginning this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle late this morning and this afternoon. Local blowing snow late this morning and this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. Temperature falling to minus 3 this afternoon. Wind chill near minus 10. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few flurries ending near midnight then mainly cloudy. Risk of freezing drizzle this evening. Local amount 2 cm. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low minus 6. Wind chill near minus 12.

News Tidbits – All classes and before-and-after school programs in all Conseil scolaire public du Grand Nord de l’Ontario (CSPGNO) schools will be cancelled on Thursday, March 5, 2020, because of the provincial day strike.

Congratulations to the Wawa Legionnaires! They are Champions in the Tom Thumb Tournament Midget A.

For all you “Winnie the Pooh” fans, Lego is building a Pooh set compete with friends and Hundred Acre Wood treehouse.