Sunday Morning News – February 16

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 24 this morning and minus 15 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 25. Wind chill minus 16 this evening and minus 30 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

Family Day – Increasing cloudiness. 60 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 30 in the morning and minus 12 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Night – Flurries. Low minus 10.

News Tidbits – Since I was a member of the school bus patrol (77/78 Wawa Park City Bus – doesn’t that bring back memories) there has been talk of seatbelts on buses. Forty-three years later – Transport Canada has announced a new pilot seatbelt project for school buses. Some school buses in British Columbia and in Sudbury will participate. Select new school buses will be equipped with three-point seatbelts that follow the latest federal safety standards.

Don’t forget to get out and enjoy the Wawa Winter Carnival today!