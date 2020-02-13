Extreme Cold Warning in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

A period of very cold wind chills is expected.

Bitterly cold wind chills near minus 40 are expected this morning.

Conditions will moderate somewhat during the day today.

However, northern areas, including Kapuskasing – Hearst, and Fraserdale – Pledger Lake can expect wind chill values near minus 40 once again tonight night into Friday morning.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.