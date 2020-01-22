Horwath responds to hallway medicine reports

In response to reporting by CBC on shocking hallway medicine statistics, Andrea Horwath, Leader Official Opposition New Democrats, released the following statement:

“After two years of the Ford government, we’ve seen hallway medicine go from bad to worse, and people are suffering.

CBC’s reporting describes what so many families have experienced. Long waits in pain and worry. Nights spent on a gurney in a hallway with no privacy, no washroom and no call bell. Health care workers run off their feet, struggling to deliver the care they know people deserve.

Doug Ford has squeezed health care funding to below inflation, and siphoned off dollars to pay for his new health superagency. My message to Mr. Ford is that you can’t cut your way to better health care.”