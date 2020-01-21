Wawa and surrounding Communities Receive Funding via Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF)

Premier Doug Ford and Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, announced a $200 million investment this year through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to help 424 small, rural and northern communities build and repair critical local infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. As part of the government’s ‘Plan to Build Ontario Together’, OCIF helps eligible communities invest in local infrastructure and asset management planning to address their priority needs.

Wawa and area communities are listed below:

Municipality 2015 Grant 2016 Grant 2017 Grant 2018 Grant 2019 Grant 2020 Grant Township of Chapleau 34,395 34,395 55,522 78,357 117,778 138,091 Township of Dubreuilville 25,000 25,000 50,000 60,705 94,077 94,414 Township of Hornepayne 42,128 42,128 77,019 109,088 161,293 161,925 Township of Manitouwadge 57,091 57,091 102,473 144,269 213,792 213,294 Town of Marathon 51,182 51,182 90,894 128,366 193,744 193,982 Municipality of Wawa 36,858 36,858 75,044 106,155 161,743 270,157 Township of White River 33,948 33,948 60,269 85,586 131,812 131,969

Ontario will distribute approximately $200 million to 424 communities across Ontario in 2020. The entire list can be downloaded here.