Premier Doug Ford and Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, announced a $200 million investment this year through the Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) to help 424 small, rural and northern communities build and repair critical local infrastructure, including roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. As part of the government’s ‘Plan to Build Ontario Together’, OCIF helps eligible communities invest in local infrastructure and asset management planning to address their priority needs.
Wawa and area communities are listed below:
|Municipality
|2015 Grant
|2016 Grant
|2017 Grant
|2018 Grant
|2019 Grant
|2020 Grant
|Township of Chapleau
|34,395
|34,395
|55,522
|78,357
|117,778
|138,091
|Township of Dubreuilville
|25,000
|25,000
|50,000
|60,705
|94,077
|94,414
|Township of Hornepayne
|42,128
|42,128
|77,019
|109,088
|161,293
|161,925
|Township of Manitouwadge
|57,091
|57,091
|102,473
|144,269
|213,792
|213,294
|Town of Marathon
|51,182
|51,182
|90,894
|128,366
|193,744
|193,982
|Municipality of Wawa
|36,858
|36,858
|75,044
|106,155
|161,743
|270,157
|Township of White River
|33,948
|33,948
|60,269
|85,586
|131,812
|131,969
Ontario will distribute approximately $200 million to 424 communities across Ontario in 2020. The entire list can be downloaded here.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa and surrounding Communities Receive Funding via Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF) - January 21, 2020
- Tuesday Morning News – January 21 - January 21, 2020
- January 21st – One-Day full withdrawal of services - January 20, 2020