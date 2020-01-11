Breaking News

Hockey at the MMCC – January 11

Post Views: 134

Come out and support your local minor hockey players. There are games scheduled all day today:

11 – 2 p.m. Wawa Initiation (Timbits) vs Dubreuilville
1 – 2 p.m. Wawa Initiation (Timbits) vs Dubreuilville
2:30 – 4 p.m, Bantam Travellers vs Cochrane
5 – 6:30 p.m. Bantam Travellers vs Cochrane

Go Travellers Go!

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*