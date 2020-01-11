Hockey at the MMCC – January 11

Come out and support your local minor hockey players. There are games scheduled all day today:
|11 – 2 p.m.
|Wawa Initiation (Timbits)
|vs
|Dubreuilville
|1 – 2 p.m.
|Wawa Initiation (Timbits)
|vs
|Dubreuilville
|2:30 – 4 p.m,
|Bantam Travellers
|vs
|Cochrane
|5 – 6:30 p.m.
|Bantam Travellers
|vs
|Cochrane
Go Travellers Go!
