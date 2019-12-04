Walking Program at MHS Cancelled for Dec. 4

Dec 4, 2019 @ 07:36

Due to the one day strike by members of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF) the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s Walking Program at Michipicoten High School has been cancelled for Wednesday, December 4th.

The Walking Program will resume Thursday, December 5th.

Members from the community are invited to walk the halls of Michipicoten High School from 4 to 7 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.