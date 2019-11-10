Sunday Morning News – November 10

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 7. Wind chill near minus 16. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 20 overnight.

News Tidbits – It was fascinating to read about the clay pipe with military markings that was found in the Goulais River this summer. The finders of the pipe, the O’Connors are planning to donate the pipe to Sault Ste. Marie Museum.

Yesterday was the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall (1989).

44 years ago today, the Edmund Fitzgerald sank in a November storm.