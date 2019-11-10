Breaking News

Rotary Christmas Nuts for Sale this weekend!

Nov 8, 2019 @ 18:46
The Wawa Rotarians and Friends of Rotary will be going door to door selling a variety of seasonal nut packages this weekend. Hawk Junction will be this Friday evening, Wawa will be on Sunday afternoon.
Please help support the many projects of the Wawa Rotary Club. Thank you.

Brenda Stockton

