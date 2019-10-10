Breaking News

Thursday Morning News – October 10

Post Views: 135

Weather – Mainly sunny. High 19. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h overnight. Low 9.

The fall colors are gorgeous. Make your plans to go out and enjoy a walk tonight. The Thanksgiving weekend is not expected to be as nice.

Brenda Stockton

Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*