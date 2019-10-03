Wawa-news has been made aware of snow falling and accumulating on Highway 17 between the Dubreuilville turnoff and White River. Please be aware of changing road conditions as a result, and drive according to the weather.
Environment Canada has forecasted periods of snow or rain today with local amounts of snowfall totalling 2 cm.
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Be aware of changing road conditions - October 3, 2019
- Thursday Morning News – October 3 - October 3, 2019
- Outstanding student graduates awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship - October 2, 2019