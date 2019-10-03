Breaking News

Be aware of changing road conditions

Post Views: 338

 

Wawa-news has been made aware of snow falling and accumulating on Highway 17 between the Dubreuilville turnoff and White River. Please be aware of changing road conditions as a result, and drive according to the weather.

 

Environment Canada has forecasted periods of snow or rain today with local amounts of snowfall totalling 2 cm.

Brenda Grundt

Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*