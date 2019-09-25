Marathon OPP Helping in Search for Missing 28 year old from Toronto

The Marathon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is assisting the Toronto Police Service (TPS) and The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) in the search for a missing Toronto man.
Brian Penny is described as a 28 year old, Caucasian male, 5’9″, 165 pounds, thin build, and fair complexion with brown hair, beard and brown eyes. He arrived in Thunder Bay on September 20, 2019 and rented a vehicle.
On Monday 23 September, 2019, the vehicle, a silver 2020 Nissan Rogue, was located by Marathon OPP officers approximately 45km west of Marathon on a dirt road off of Highway 17. The vehicle was unoccupied with no sign of the occupant.
A search of the area was conducted by local officers as well as OPP Emergency Response Team, K-9 Members, OPP Air Support, and Marine.
The search is ongoing and anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian Penny is asked to call the OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
