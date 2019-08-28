SEGUIN-HEBERT, Vincent “Vinny”

Passed away unexpectedly in Vancouver on Friday, August 16, 2019, at the age of 31 years. Cool and proud dad of Alex. Unconditionally loved son of Lise Séguin and son of Sylvio Hébert. Step-brother of Una Dumais. Loving grandson of the late Pierrette Séguin and Aldéric Séguin and the late Rita Vallée and Adrién Hébert. Vinny will be lovingly remembered by his many friends.

Friends may visit at the Kerry Funeral Home on Friday August 30, 2019 from 7 to 9 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held at First United Church on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating.

Cremation will follow at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to the Children’s Miracle Network would be greatly appreciated by the family.

www.kerryfuneralhome.ca