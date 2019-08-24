Wawa Salmon Derby – Friday Night

The annual Wawa Salmon Derby was off to a good start yesterday with lots of anglers out in the bay for the first day of fishing. 15 Lake Trout and 20 Salmon were brought in to be weighed by the day’s end. Organizers are pleased with the turnout and hope that the good weather continues. At this time it is calm but winds are expected to pickup by day’s end. There is a farmer’s market at the Marina, and tonight a fish fry, as well as the Parade of Lights at the mouth of the Michipicoten as the anglers return after their day of fishing at 9 p.m.

Top Three Lake Trout

Team 18 Gilles Cyr – 7.90 lb

Team 74 Daniel Moran – 5 lb

Team 70 Gaetan Castilloux – 4.75 lb

Top Three Salmon

Team 39 Allan Moyle – 16.45 lb

Team 57 Tyler Kisch – 13.65 lb

Team 39 Allan Moyle – 13.50

The Top Salmon for Friday night is Team 39 – Allan Moyle with a 16.45 lb salmon