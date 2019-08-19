Rock Island House Concert and Dinner with Tragedy Ann

The award-winning music of Guelph folk duo Tragedy Ann inspires chills, provokes smiles, and reminds you to breathe. With the occasional nod to alt. blues and handshake with contemporary folk-rock, Liv Cazzola and Braden Phelan intertwine the storytelling power of Tom Waits with the musical nuance of Mandolin Orange, crafting something simultaneously familiar and fresh.

Rooted in passionate vocal harmony, Tragedy Ann’s songs tackle topics from love-drunkenness to hospital visits with equal intimacy. Cazzola’s multi-instrumental menagerie and Phelan’s dynamic guitar flavours provide a lush backdrop to these powerful narratives, reminding you that you do indeed love the accordion—you just never heard it played this sweetly. View their website.

The menu for tomorrow night’s concert is not yet known – but Judy is sure to be preparing a delicious mouth watering concert meal.

Dinner: 6 pm, $25/person.

Concert: 7:30 pm $15 donation + item for the Wawa Food Bank.

Call 856-2939 and reserve your seat for dinner and the concert, or just the concert.

Directions to Naturally Superior Adventures/Rock Island: Turn west off Highway #17 (towards Lake Superior), at Camp High Falls (4 km south of Wawa) turning right when you arrive at the paved road of the Upper Michipicoten River Village. Turn right following the paved, then dirt road over the Silver Falls Bridge and the historic cemetery. Before going up the steep hill to the Michipicoten Bay Lookout, turn left immediately (after the Great Lakes Power hydro-station). Follow this road to their gate, where there is a large parking area and bus turn-around next to Government Beach. Just follow the signs!