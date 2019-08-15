The Wawa Northern Nationals Continue to be a great Weekend

This past weekend, Wawa hosted the Northern Nationals at the Wawa Municipal Airport. 209 drivers in racing categories including Super Pro, Semi Pro, Street Cars, Sleds and Bikes, Junior Dragsters and Junior Open competed against the clock to win.

Friday morning saw a little drizzle of rain in Wawa, but at the airport the drag strip was dry and the cars were racing. The beautiful weather continued all weekend to the delight of everyone: drivers, pit crews, organizers, volunteers and the race goers!

Top prizes were in the Super Pro class. Brandon Barker took first place and $10,000 on Saturday while Ashley Ogilvie earned top spot on Sunday and took home $5,000.

This is a great weekend for Wawa, and a huge thank you goes out to all the volunteers and everyone who helped to make this a great success for our community.

Winners

J&S Collision Best Appearing Car Award – Don Morden of Timmins, Ontario with his 69 Semi Pro Nova

Jr. Dragster – Ashton Savoie

Jr. Open – Cole Smedts

Sleds & Bikes – Serge Lapierre

Super Pro – Ashley Ogilvie

Semi Pro – Adam Sayers

Street – Kurt Geldart