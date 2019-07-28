Sunday Morning News – July 28

Weather – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches. High 23 except 19 near Lake Superior. Humidex 27. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy near midnight with showers. Risk of thunderstorms overnight. Low 15.

News Tidbits – The federal government has announced a $16 million contribution to Tenaris Algoma Tubes through the Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF). This is part of the funding for Tenaris’ $36.3 million upgrade project.