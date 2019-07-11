Thursday Morning News – July 11

Weather – A few showers ending this morning then clearing. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind north 20 km/h. High 21. UV index 8 or very high. Tonight – Clear. Wind north 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 9.

News Tidbits – Check your fridge – Fresh Taste Produce Ltd. is recalling certain 794 G (28 OZ) Eat Smart brand Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kits from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

Brand Name: Eat Smart

Common Name: Sweet Kale Vegetable Salad Bag Kit

Size: 794 G (28 OZ)

Code(s) on Product: JUL 17 2019, 2019 JL 17, 2 00 183

UPC: 7 09351 89140 3

A pancake breakfast at the Calgary Stampede served more than 20,000 and generated a garbage bag of 13 kilograms that went to the landfill. They used compostable utensils, plates and cups made of a corn-based material that breaks down easily in order to reduce the amount of non-recyclable waste.