MHS “Pasta” Money on to Charity Dinner

On Wednesday, June 12th, the MHS Hospitality Class held a pasta dinner with all the proceeds to go the CHADWIC Home. A delicious dinner Caesar Salad, Penne with Meat Sauce and dessert was served.

As a result of this very successful event, the MHS Hospitality Class will be donating over $500 to CHADWIC Home. People were entered into the draw if they brought in cleaning supplies for the CHADWIC home. Petar Kusik and Samantha Stewart won grocery gift cards donated by the staff of MHS.