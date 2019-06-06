CAO O’Neill Presents 2019 Draft Operating Budget at Special Council Meeting

At 1 p.m. today Council began a special council meeting. Notices of Special Council meetings are made by posting notices on the door of the stairwell leading to Council Chambers or by monitoring the Municipal Website.

The following slideshow is the presentation that according to the Agenda was to be presented to Council, and the public.

Council will be asked to receive Report No. CAO-2019-02 dated June 6, 2019 respecting the release of the 2019 Draft Operating Budget and; that the Draft 2019 Operating Budget Forecast and the Budget Supplementary Information Package be received; and that Council consider, after sufficient review, approving the 2019 Operating Budget at a Special Council Meeting on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.