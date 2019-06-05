MORGAN, Robert “Bobby”

Passed away at his home in White River on Monday, June 3, 2019 at the age of 55 years. Beloved husband of Renee Berube. Loving dad of Amanda Morgan (Keeley Price). Proud Papa of Kalen. Loving and eldest brother of Bryan Morgan (Denise), Colin Morgan and Sean Morgan (Kim). Dear son of the late Robert and Patricia Morgan. Son-in-law of Clarence Berube (Monique) and Diane Lacroix. Brother-in-law Norman Berube (Tina), Dion Berube (Lisette) and Devona Ryan. Uncle of Ethan, Dylan and Tyler, Jessica and Brittany. Bobby will be missed by his many aunts, uncles, cousin, friends and by his beloved Caesar.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Berry, Dr. Mir Shafiee and his favourite nurse Karen Brunetta as well as all of the staff at the SAH for their care and compassion shown to Bobby and his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #169, White River on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations made to the SAH Renal Unit would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., www.kerryfuneralhome.ca