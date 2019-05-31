The Community Better Challenge Starts Today!

ParticipACTION has launched a Canada wide competition – at stake is your physical fitness and a possible $150,000 for Canada’s Most Active Community! Five regional community winners will also be recognized and receive $20,000 each to support local physical activity initiatives.

The challenge begins today May 31st until June 16th, 2019. During this time, all physical activity minutes tracked on the ParticipACTION app or website will count toward community totals. Finalists will have to submit a written submission for why they should be crowned Canada’s Most Active Community. The winning communities will be announced at the end of June.

To Participate:

download the app Apple App Store or Google Play, and track your active minutes.

or via a computer and an online profile

Are you ready to get active with the inaugural ParticipACTION Community Better Challenge? Does your city or town have what it takes to be crowned Canada’s Most Active Community?

Jenelle McAuley, suggests “walk to get groceries, have a game of road hockey, or hike one of the many beautiful trails nearby. Let’s try to win $150,000 for our community and be crowned Canada’s Most Active Community!