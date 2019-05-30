Thursday Morning News – May 30

Weather – Sunny. High 16. UV index 8 or very high.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3.

News Tidbits – It has simply been amazing following Maureen’s posts on facebook. She has been seeing some very unusual birds at her birdfeeder this spring: Scarlet Tanagers, Bluebird, Pine Warbler, Yellow Rumped Warbler, American Redstart, Bullock’s Oriole, Bobolink, and an Indigo Bunting. All identifications are accompanied with photos!

Don’t forget the Legion Ladies Auxiliary Luncheon today! The ladies are featuring Chicken Caesar Salad with garlic Toast or Perogies with bacon and onions. Both feature Autumn Soup or Caesar Salad, dessert, cottee/tea for $10 per person. This is the last luncheon until fall. Takeout is available for pickup only.

The Rural Agri-Innovation Network (RAIN), is investigation whether malting barley could be a viable cash crop for Northern Ontario (Algoma District) farmers. If the trials are successful, and Northern farmers can harvest a high-quality malting barley, it is estimated it could come with a 20 per cent increase in profit, in comparison to feed-grade barley. Malting barley is an essential ingredient in brewing beer.

Did you know – 1911: That in 1911 Indianapolis 500 car race was first run? The average speed of the first winner, Ray Harroun, was 119 km/h.