Thursday Morning News – May 23

Weather – Showers. Risk of thunderstorms early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate. Tonight – Showers ending this evening then cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Clearing before morning. Low 6.
News Tidbits – Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, announced $25,000 for the Municipality of Wawa to build new infrastructure for the Wawa Drag Races, allowing the event to be held in one central location.
