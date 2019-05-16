Chapleau remains without Power

At this time (21:54) all of Chapleau and the surrounding area has no hydro. Hydro One’s outage map states that 444 customers are without power. The cause is currently under investigation, and there is no estimated time of restoration (the website states that Hydro One is “Assessing Damage”.

Chapleau Power is advising on their Facebook page that at 6:17 p.m. “Hydro One located the problem estimated time of power restoration is 12:00 p.m. tomorrow.” Hydro One had advised them that they were flying the lines to try and locate the problem. Earlier it had been posted that there is a fault in a transmission line outside of Wawa.’

Chapleau Municipal Offices were closed for the day. Due to the power outage, Sacred Heart School is closed tomorrow, May 17th. All school bus transportation in Chapleau and Sultan is cancelled for May 17, 2019.

From CSC Nouvelon – Cancellation of school transport and school closures in Chapleau on Friday, May 17th

There is a power outage in Chapleau since noon today and Hydro One informs us that the current will not be restored before tomorrow (Friday may 17th) in the afternoon. In order to ensure the safety of students, all school transport services are cancelled and the English and French Catholic and public schools of Chapleau will be closed tomorrow. All school staff in these regions, including sacré-cœur schools and esc trillium do not have to go to school tomorrow on Friday, May 17, 2019.