Friday Morning News – April 26

Weather – Cloudy. Periods of snow beginning near noon. Snow and rain showers early this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating early this morning. Snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind becoming north 20 km/h late this afternoon. High plus 4 with temperature falling to minus 1 this afternoon. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Periods of snow ending after midnight then clearing. Amount 2 cm. Wind north 20 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill near minus 10.