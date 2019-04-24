Wednesday Morning News – April 24

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. High 7. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. A few showers beginning after midnight. Low plus 2.

News Tidbits – Highway 11 remains closed from Smooth Rock Falls to Cochrane due to a collision. It has been closed since 8:30 p.m. yesterday.

Highway 556 remains closed from Highway 532 (Searchmont) to Highway 129 due to flooding. It has been closed since Saturday, April 21st at 4:19 a.m. Highway 17 also remains closed from Deep River to Bissett Creek (since May 22nd at 10:00 a.m.) and between Tower Trail and McIssac Drive due to flooding.

The flooding isn’t just affecting highways and travel – The town of Bracebridge has declared a state of emergency due to extreme flooding this morning. Water levels have exceeded 2013 levels and more rain is in the forecast later this week.

Did you know that Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan is the oldest city in Michigan? In May, the state review board will decide whether to advance the process to the National Park Service who will make the decision if it will make the National Register of Historic Places.