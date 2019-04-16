Two Council Meetings Tonight – April 10

There are two Council Meetings Tonight, Regular Council and a Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting. Both are scheduled to begin at 6:30.
Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
2.1 Approval of Agenda
- ANNOUNCEMENTS / DEPUTATIONS
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- APPROVAL OF MINUTES
5.1 Approval of Minutes
-
- Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, February 19, 2019
- Corporate Planning Committee Meeting – Tuesday, March 12, 2019
- OLD BUSINESS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Scheduling of Meetings
- Beautification of Municipal Main Streets
- Sewer Connection Policy – Revised Draft
- Disabled Parking By-Law
- Roxy Bowling Centre – Request to Place Bistro Tables on Municipal Sidewalk
- Policy GG-009: Council Attendance at Events and Conferences
- Adoption of Organizational Chart
- Beautification and Healthy Earth Solution Council’s Request for Support – 2019 Curbside Recycling
- CC 2019-03: Report for the Months of February and March, 2019
- CS 2019-04: Report for the Month of March, 2019
- AP 2019-04: Report for the Month of March, 2019
- JM 2019-03: Report for the Month of March, 2019
- Revised HR-014: Student Wage Policy [Addenda]
- IN-CAMERA SESSION
- NEXT MEETING DATE
- MEETING CLOSE
10.1 Close of Meeting
Regular Council Meeting Agenda
- CALL TO ORDER & NOTE MEMBERS PRESENT
- PRESENTATIONS
- REVIEW OF ADDENDUM & APPROVAL OF AGENDA
3.1 Approval of the Agenda (resolution)
- ANNOUNCEMENTS, GIVING OF NOTICE AND SCHEDULE OF MEETINGS
- Library Board Meeting – Monday, April 15, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Wawa Public Library
- Cemetery Committee Meeting – Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Heritage Committee Meeting – Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 4:00 p.m., 3 Maple Street
- Algoma District Services Administration Board 2019 Annual Meeting – Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., Little Rapids
- Community Development Committee Meeting – Monday, April 29, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., MMCC Meeting Room
- Regional Mayors Group Meeting – Monday, May 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., 3 Maple Street
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Corporate Planning / Policy Committee Meeting – Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Council Chambers
- Police Services Board Meeting – Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at 3:00 p.m., Council Chambers
- DECLARATION OF PECUNIARY INTEREST AND THE GENERAL NATURE THEREOF
- CONSENT AGENDA
- Approval of the Consent Agenda (resolution)
- Approval of Minutes (resolution)
-
-
- Special Council Meeting – Tuesday, April 2, 2019
- Regular Council Meeting – Tuesday, April 2, 2019
-
- Receive Algoma District Services Administration Board Minutes – February 28, 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Proclamation – Community Living Awareness Month, May 2019 (resolution)
- Approve Request for Goose Pins – Lady Dunn Health Centre Recruitment Events (resolution)
- Approve Proclamation – Nursing Week, May 6-12, 2019 (resolution) [Addenda]
- Letter – Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, Gas Tax Fund – Budget 2019 (for information)
- Hydro One Notice of Project Change to Wawa Transformer Station Expansion Class Environment Assessment (for information)
- DELEGATIONS
- PUBLIC MEETINGS – PLANNING ACT
- INFORMATIONAL REPORTS
9.1 Receive Staff Information Reports (resolution)
-
- AP 2019-04: Report for the Month of May, 2019
- CC 2019-04: Report for the Months of February and March, 2019
- CS 2019-04: Report for the Month of March, 2019
- JM 2019-03: Report for the Month of March, 2019
- CLOSED MEETING REPORTS
- NEW BUSINESS
- Approve Mayor’s Travel – Helping Build Vibrant, Resilient and Sustainable Communities Around the World, Speaker – Peter Kenyon, Saturday, April 6, 2019, Sault Ste. Marie (resolution)
- Approve BIA Budget for 2019 – As Amended (resolution)
- NOTICE OF MOTION
- CONSIDERATION OF BY-LAWS
- First, Second and Third Reading
- By-Law No. 3184-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at the Special meeting held on the 2nd day of April, 2019 and the Regular meeting held on the 16th day of April, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3190-19 – to adopt Policy No. HR-014: Student Wage Policy regarding wages paid to students for employment with the corporation.
- IN-CAMERA SESSION (CLOSED MEETING)
-
- Moving onto “In-Camera Session”
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- Legal Issue (1 Item): FOI Request 2019-01 – a request under the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, if the council, board, commission or other body is the head of an institution for the purposes of that Act (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (3) (a))
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – litigation or potential litigation, including matters before administrative tribunals, affecting the municipality or local board (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (c))
(15) CLOSE OF MEETING
15.1 Close of Meeting
Latest posts by Brenda Grundt (see all)
- Cuts to frontline Healthcare includes restructuring 42 of Ontario’s 52 Land Ambulance Services - April 16, 2019
- Two Council Meetings Tonight – April 10 - April 16, 2019
- Wawa Goose Senior’s Club – Order your Meat Pies today! - April 16, 2019