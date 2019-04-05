Friday Morning News – April 5

Weather – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High plus 3. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. 60 percent chance of flurries early this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing near midnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 3 overnight.