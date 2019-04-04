Thursday Morning News – April 4

Weather – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 1. Wind chill minus 17 in the morning and minus 5 in the afternoon. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness after midnight then periods of snow. Wind becoming south 20 km/h overnight. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 5 in the evening and minus 13 overnight.

News Tidbits – Sault Ste. Marie Health Coalition is hosting Natalie Mehra, Ontario Health Coalition ED. She will be guest speaker at tonight’s Town Hall Meeting at RCL Branch 25 on Great Northern at 7 p.m. tonight. They are concerned about the changes to Ontario health by the current cuts and restructuring proposed in Bill 74. If you are in the Soo tonight – it might be interesting to attend.