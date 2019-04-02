Special Council Meeting – April 2

Council is holding a special council meeting this morning at 9 a.m. There is only one item on the agenda, an “In-Camera Session” regarding a Legal Issue (1 Item): Sale of Land – a trade secret or scientific, technical, commercial, financial or labour relations information, supplied in confidence to the municipality or local board, which, if disclosed, could reasonably be expected to prejudice significantly the competitive position or interfere significantly with the contractual or other negotiations of a person, group of persons, or organization (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (i)).