Fire at Musselwhite

From a statement by Goldcorp at 12:42 a.m.:

“At approximately 6PM EDT today (Friday) a fire was reported underground at our Musselwhite Mine. No personnel were in the mine at the time the fire broke out as it was during shift change; all workers are accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

Emergency responders have been deployed and have initiated response procedures.

We have informed local stakeholders and relevant government authorities of the incident. At this time, it is too early to determine the source of the fire or the impact on operations.

We will provide an update when there is material information to share.”

A photo on Facebook by Thunder Bay Courthouse – Inside Edition shows a thick plume of smoke coming from underground. The post says that a conveyer that transports ore to surface caught fire at 5:15 p.m. The photo has no photo credit, and further comments on the side saying that cellpohnes are not allowed on site.