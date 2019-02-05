Municipal Council Meeting Tonight – February 5

There is a Regular Council Meeting tonight Tuesday, February 5, 2019 in Council Chambers beginning at 6:00 p.m.
Council will be receive Staff Information Reports:
- CC 2019-01: Cannabis Retail Stores
- AP 2109-01: Report for the Months of November and December, 2019
- CS 2019-01: Report for the Months of November and December, 2019
- JM 2019-01: Report for the Month of December, 2019
- Northern Nationals Drag Race 2018 Summary Report
In new business Council is expected to approve the request for Snow Plowing of William Teddy Park for the annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, and also approve Support for Ontario Trillium Foundation, SEED Grant Program – Summer Project Coordinator.
Council is also expected to pass the following by-laws:
- By-Law No. 3157-19 – to amend By-Law No. 2821-15 as amended, the Zoning By- Law for the Municipality of Wawa, with respect to lands located at 23 Mackey Street, described legally as Plan M-131, Lots 1013 and 1014, Parcels 23 and 206 Michipicoten and NLY Feet, Lot 1012, Parcel 1252 Michipicoten.
- By-Law No. 3158-19 – to enter into an agreement with the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation for funding assistance for the Strategic Economic Infrastructure Program to invest in new infrastructure associated with the Wawa Drag Races. (Project No. 8100390).
- By-Law No. 3166-19 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 22nd day of January, 2019 and the 5th day of February, 2019.
- By-Law No. 3167-19 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an agreement with Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Ontario, represented by the Minister of Transportation, regarding funding under the Dedicated Gas Tax Funds for Public Transportation Program.
- By-Law No. 3168-19 – enter into a Collaboration Agreement with the Regional EDO Group which will focus on sharing best practices and collaboration on regional projects.
Council will then move into an in camera session to discuss three matters:
- Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – advice that is subject to solicitor-client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f))
- Personnel Issue (2 Items) – labour relations or employee negotiations (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (d))
- Clarification of USW Articles
- CAO Search