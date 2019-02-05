Municipal Council Meeting Tonight – February 5

Council will be receive Staff Information Reports:

CC 2019-01: Cannabis Retail Stores

AP 2109-01: Report for the Months of November and December, 2019

CS 2019-01: Report for the Months of November and December, 2019

JM 2019-01: Report for the Month of December, 2019

Northern Nationals Drag Race 2018 Summary Report

In new business Council is expected to approve the request for Snow Plowing of William Teddy Park for the annual Wawa Ice Fishing Derby, and also approve Support for Ontario Trillium Foundation, SEED Grant Program – Summer Project Coordinator.

Council is also expected to pass the following by-laws: