Friday Morning News – February 1

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 70 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High minus 12. Wind chill minus 33 in the morning and minus 18 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy. Snow beginning early this evening and ending before morning. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light after midnight. Low minus 17. Wind chill near minus 22.

News Tidbits – Earth has entered a stream of solar wind that last night sparked bright Northern Lights. Spaceweather.com reports “For a time, the auroras were visible to the naked eye through the city lights of Edinburgh, Scotland–a truly intense display. NOAA forecasters say that the storm could intensify to G2-class on Feb. 1st as Earth moves deeper into the stream of solar wind. The gaseous material is flowing from an unusually wide hole in the sun’s atmosphere. This means we could feel its influence for some days to come, possibly until Feb. 3rd.”