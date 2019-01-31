NextBridge Designated Transmitter to build East-West Tie Line

NextBridge has been designated the Transmitter to build East-West Tie Line. This project will build the 450-kilometer, double-circuit transmission line from Thunder Bay to Wawa, known as the East-West Tie Line Project, to ensure the availability of reliable electricity across northern Ontario.
NextBridge began the bid process in 2013 for the development of the line, meaning engagement with the land owners, doing geotechnical surveys, etc. HydroOne came in second in that bid process. NextBridge being the successful bidder, continued with developing their Leave to Construct. HydroOne looked at that application (Leave to Construct) in July 2017, looked at the values, costs to build, and decided that those costs were too much, and began to develop their own plan.
On January 17th, the leaders of six First Nations called on the Ontario Government to intervene and fix a broken process created by the Ontario Energy Board (OEB) and the previous Ontario government that ignores First Nations’ rights and northern development pertaining to a necessary and important electricity transmission project planned for Northern Ontario.
Today, the Honourable Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines, issued the following statement on the East-West Tie Line Project:
“Ontario’s Government working for the People has taken decisive action to designate NextBridge as the transmitter to build a 450-kilometer, double-circuit transmission line from Thunder Bay to Wawa, known as the East-West Tie Line Project, to ensure the availability of reliable electricity across northern Ontario.
“Maintaining reliability and cost efficiency is a top priority for our government. The East-West Tie Line has long been identified as a priority project to provide a consistent supply of electricity that supports economic growth, job creation, and resource development in northwestern Ontario.
“Unfortunately, the Ontario Energy Board’s review process has taken longer than expected, putting the timely construction of this necessary project at risk and potentially increasing costs for electricity customers.
“NextBridge is the right choice to quickly and efficiently complete the East-West Tie Line. NextBridge has finished the preliminary work necessary to complete the project, it has the support of local communities and First Nation and Métis partners, and the project sets in motion opportunities to create local employment for over 200 Indigenous people.
“Moving forward with the East-West Tie Line will support economic growth in northwestern Ontario, it is another signal that Ontario is Open for Business, and it connects northwestern communities and Indigenous people with immediate and future opportunities for good, local jobs.
“I look forward to continuing to work with NextBridge, the Ontario Energy Board, and local communities and Indigenous partners to ensure this necessary project is completed in a timely manner.”