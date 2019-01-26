Saturday Morning News – January 26

Weather – Increasing cloudiness. Flurries beginning near noon. Risk of snow squalls this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 18. Wind chill minus 48 in the morning and minus 25 in the afternoon. Frostbite in minutes. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries ending late this evening then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Risk of snow squalls this evening. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 36. Wind chill minus 30 in the evening and minus 46 overnight. Frostbite in minutes.