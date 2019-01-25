White River and Manitouwadge Receive Provincial monies for local and inter-community transit

Neighbouring communities of White River and Manitouwadge will be receiving monies under the Provincial Governments assistance to 39 communities in order to improve transportation services within and between communities to make it easier for people to get around.

These thirty-nine communities will receive a total of $30 million over five years to support local transit and inter-community bus service in areas that are currently unserved or underserved by public transit. White Rive is to receive $222,585, and Manitouwadge $500,000.

The Ontario Community Transportation Grant Program will make it more convenient for Ontarians, including seniors, students, youths, persons with disabilities and others to access essential services in their communities, connect with other transportation services, and travel between cities and towns.

Wawa does provide community transport via a curb-to-curb transit service. The transit vehicle is a minibus capable of carrying up to 18 seated passengers and up to 2 passengers in wheelchairs.