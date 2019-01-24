Thursday Morning News – January 24

Weather – Periods of snow. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this afternoon. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 18 in the morning and minus 28 in the afternoon. Risk of frostbite.

Tonight – Periods of light snow ending before morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light before morning. Low minus 30. Wind chill minus 28 in the evening and minus 40 overnight. Risk of frostbite.

News Tidbits – Noront continues to work towards access to the Ring of Fire area. When that decision is made, Noront will be able to decide whether Sault Ste. Marie or Sudbury will be the host of the new ferrochrome facility.

The Ontario government, the government for the people, is appealing the December 21, 2018 decision by Justice Patricia Hennessy that would see $4 annuity payments increased for beneficiaries of the Robinson-Huron Treaty. The Federal Government will not appeal the decision.