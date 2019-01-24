Snowmobile Trails – Snowmobiles only Please!

Our Wawa Sno-Riders work hard with volunteers maintaining and grooming the local trails for snowmobilers. And they do a great job working around the clock to fix the trails to smooth perfection, benefiting local residents and the visiting snowmobilers.

Every year though, it seems that people do not respect the hard work and drive their side by sides, ATV’s down the trails. Driving your ATV or side by side creates ruts and will force the groomer operator to come back to try and fix it.

Last night this vehicle was observed ‘having fun’. There is a trail through the bush from Beck Avenue to Tamarack. In the summer it is used by ATV’s because there is a nice mudhole there. In the winter, snowmobiles use it as a shortcut between the two streets. This vehicle drove through from Beck Avenue and got stuck in the ditch just off of Tamarack – leaving deep ruts behind, messing up the skidoo trail. It is believed that a tow truck would have to come and pull the vehicle out. A costly charge to be sure for a few minutes of fun.