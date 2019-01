Weather – Periods of snow with risk of freezing drizzle. Amount 5 cm. High zero. Tonight – Periods of light snow ending after midnight then clearing. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 15. Wind chill minus 7 in the evening and minus 21 overnight.

There are no road closures at this time.

News Tidbits – It was sad to hear of the passing of Eddy Lefrançois. He was a man who lived life larger than most, and will remain an inspiration to many.