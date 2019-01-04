Friday Morning News – January 4

Weather – Mainly cloudy. 40 percent chance of flurries early this morning. High plus 2. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight will remain mainly cloudy. Periods of snow beginning before morning. Risk of freezing drizzle before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 3. Wind chill near minus 5.

Roads:

HWY 17 REDUCED TO ONE LANE IN THE AGAWA BAY AREA DUE TO A VEHICLE FIRE. LAST UPDATED JANUARY 3 AT 02:15 (from Ontario511 at 5:34 a.m.)

Hwy 17 – Sault Ste. Marie to Wawa – Bare and wet road

Hwy 17 – Wawa to Paint Lake Road – Bare and wet road

Hwy 17 – Paint Lake Road to Southwest of White River – Bare and wet road

Hwy 101 – From Highway 651 to Wawa – Bare and wet road, and snow covered

Hwy 651 – From Highway 101 to Missinabi – Snow packed

Hwy 547 – From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction – Bare and wet road, Partly snow packed

Hwy 519 – From Highway 17 to Dubreuilville – Bare and wet road

Hwy 631 – From White River to Highway 11 – Bare and wet, Partly snow packed