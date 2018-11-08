Celebrate World Diabetes Day with Scavenger hunt – Find the blue circle!

World Diabetes Day is November 14. Wawa is celebrating with a World Diabetes Day Walk and Scavenger Hunt.

How many World Diabetes Day symbols can you find in Wawa?

With you phone or camera snap a photo with as many logos as you can find, bring your photos (no need to print your photos) to the World Diabetes Day walk on November 14th at Michipicoten High School at 6 p.m. Those who find the most logos will be entered into a draw!

Hint- there are 11 blue circles around town, think of places that support those with diabetes!