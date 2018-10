The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising the public that highway 17 is now open to one lane from Wawa, Ont. to Batchawana.

Highway 101 from Wawa to Chapleau is also open to one lane.

The OPP are requesting that the public remain away from this area. This will allow crews to work as quickly and as safely as possible. The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road advisory as information becomes available.

Please do not call O.P.P. Provincial Communication Centres for road advisory updates or road condition information.