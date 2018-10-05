Dumpster Diving for Recyclables

This was posted on social media this morning…

Municipal staff found objects in the garbage bins at the MMCC that could be recycled. A transmission, brakes, T.V.’s….. If not found this could of caused serious damage which costs everyone.

Please help our community remain safe and clean.

If you need information on disposal call the Municipal offices and we would be happy to help you!

Other opportunities to get ride of stuff…

Wawa Metal Recycling will take your scrap metal. They take steel, tin, aluminum, brass, copper, stainless, batteries, radiators, rims, appliances, BBQs, metal boats, TV towers, air conditioners, pop cans, bicycles, water tanks, oil tanks. They ask “We recycle ♻️ do you?”

Desrochers in Hawk Junction – stoves, washers, dryers, all metals, oil tanks, furnaces, pipes, cars, trucks, vans, buses and batteries, old metal swing sets. All you have to do is put it in your driveway or on the curb,

Call or message 705-542-7670 or 705-297-2092 or message me (Debbie Steele Desrochers on FB) and we will pickup for FREE! Jerry is recovering from a heart attack but I’m sure he will be back in business soon.