Register Now for 2 Man Scramble!

Register now for the Annual 2 Man Scramble with a Shotgun Start. It will be held August 4th and 5th at the Michipicoten Golf Club. There will be Men’s 18 holes Saturday and 18 holes Sunday at 11am. 6 Flights of 6 Men’s Teams, with cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in each Flight (White and Blue tees used). The Men’s Teams will be Flighted after Saturday’s 18 hole round.

The Senior Men’s features 9 holes Saturday, and 9 holes Sunday; both starting at 8 a.m. 1 Flight of 6 Senior Men’s Teams, Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in Flight (Red Tees used, all Players must be 70+ years of age)

Four – 2 Man Teams start on each hole for the Shotgun Start

Registration Fees:

$200 + HST per Men’s Team – 36 Holes

$100 + HST per Senior Men’s Team – 18 Holes

The deadline for entries is Friday, July 27 5:00 pm. Keep in mind that Divisions will be cancelled if not filled. Pay by cash only at the Proshop, 705-856-7409. Don’t forget the Steak Dinner is Saturday around 5 p.m.