Wednesday Morning News – June 13

Jun 13, 2018 @ 07:57

Weather – Showers. A few thunderstorms early this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 16. UV index 3 or moderate.

Marine – Strong wind warning in effect.Wind light increasing to west 15 knots early this morning and to northwest 20 late this morning. Wind increasing to northwest 25 near noon then diminishing to north 15 this evening. Wind diminishing to light overnight then becoming southeast 10 Thursday evening. Waves one metre building to one and one half metres late this morning and to 2 this afternoon. Waves subsiding to one near midnight and to less than one half metre Thursday morning. A few showers and fog patches ending this afternoon. Risk of thunderstorms this morning.

News Tidbits – The United Steelworkers union is urging Ottawa to immediately impose retaliatory tariffs on steel, aluminum and other imports from the United States.