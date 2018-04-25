What Happened at Council – April 10

Apr 25, 2018 @ 11:17

At the last Council Meeting, Council held the oath-taking of the two new councillors: Pat Tait and Julia Rowe. They were the successful applicants in the process to fill the seats left vacant by Councillor Tamara Liddle and Councillor Yvan Besner. After the oath taking, the new councillors took their seats, and then left them to view the presentation by HydroOne and the Lake Superior Link.

HydroOne explained that their “proposal is a cost-effective solution to deliver the required power supply to northwestern Ontario and minimise impacts on the environment.” They estimate that their project cost savings are in excess of $100 million, 50 kilometres shorter and offer operating and maintenance cost savings of $3 million annually.

After the presentation Council began regular business by approving the Consent Agenda, receive committee and board minutes, approving municipal donations to the Rotary Club for their Annual Auction, the waiver of Transit Fees for Wednesdays Seniors’ Fair and Trade Show. They also approved a financial contribution to the North-East Superior Broadband Project.

Council gave their support the City of Cornwall and their resolution – Ask Ontario to Better Promote and Support Remediation of Contaminated Properties in Urban Centres. Council also approved the Proclamation of 2018 National Public Works Week, May 20-26, 2018, “The Power of Public Works”.

In reports, council will receive reports from Alex Patterson (Department of Community Services and Tourism), Cory Stainthorpe (Infrastructure Services Department), and Jason Morrison (Information Technology Department) for the month of February; the s017 Annual Monitoring and Operations Report, Michipicoten Landfill Site (resolution), and CAO Chris Wray’s 2018-04: Operating Budget for 2018. Council appoved the March Accounts, and the following by-laws:

13.1 First, Second and Third Reading

13.2 By-Law No. 3105-18 – to confirm the proceedings of Council at its meetings held on the 26th day of March, 2018 and the 10th day of April, 2018.

13.3 By-Law No. 3106-18 – to authorize The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa to enter into an Agreement with Laurie Cavan, c.o.b. as Wawa Janitorial Service respecting the provision of janitorial services for the Municipal Offices Building, 40 Broadway Avenue, and the Wawa IT and Training Centre, 3 Maple Street, Wawa in the Municipality of Wawa.

13.4 By-Law No. 3107-18 – to fill vacancies in the office of members of Council for the Municipality of Wawa.

13.5 By-Law No. 3108-18 – to enter into an agreement with Lloyd’s of Wawa Ltd. for the provision of providing a public passenger transportation service for The Corporation of the Municipality of Wawa.

13.6 By-Law No. 3109-18 – to amend By-law No. 2821-15 as amended, the Zoning By-law for the Municipality of Wawa with respect to Crown land adjacent to Highway 17 and south of the Magpie River currently subject to LUP 1525-1001493 in part (Lendrum) in the Municipality of Wawa.

Council then went into an “In-Camera Session” for a Legal Issue (1 Item): Insurance Claim – advice that is subject to solicitor client privilege, including communications necessary for that purpose (Municipal Act, c.25, s.239 (2) (f)).