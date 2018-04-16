Bus Cancellations

Apr 16, 2018 @ 06:59

Wawa-news has been advised that all transportation is canceled today for Wawa, White River and Chapleau due to the adverse weather and poor road conditions. All schools are open.

Please note that transportation is running in Hornepayne, Ontario.

CSNO explained it in more detail:

“Cancellation of transport services – north shore, Elliot Lake, Sault Ste. Marie, chapleau, Wawa, hornepayne and dubreuilville

Due to the condition of icy secondary roads and to ensure the safety of pupils, all school transport services for French and English-speaking Catholic and public schools operating in the northern shore districts, blind river, Spanish, Elliot Lake, Sault Ste-Marie, Spanish, chapleau, Wawa, hornepayne and dubreuilville are canceled today. However, schools remain open. Parents who choose to transport their children to school will have to pick up their children at the end of the school day.”

East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium – All East of Thunder Bay busses are cancelled today in all areas. This includes all Nipigon area, Beardmore, Geraldton, Longlac, Rossport, Terrace Bay, Marathon, and Manitouwadge. Some areas are not hit as bad as others but snow is forecasted all day and Winter storm warnings are in effect in all areas.

SCHOOLS ARE OPEN.