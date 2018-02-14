‘Chase away the Winter Blues’ Event was a great success!

Feb 14, 2018 @ 10:40





Last Saturday, February. 10, 2018, the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429 held a “Chase the Winter Blues Away” event. There were 91 wonderful items to bid on in a silent auction, with at least 8 different appetizers to tempt the palate, and a special blue libation for the evening.

Over seventy people took advantage of the evening to get out and enjoy the company of friends, and indeed to “Chase the Winter Blues Away”.

With the generous donations from Wawa and Sault Ste. Marie, this event was a great success, with all proceeds going to help with the “Lift for the Legion” Accessibility Fundraising Campaign.